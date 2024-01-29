CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CCLDO opened at $6.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.15.
CareCloud Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.