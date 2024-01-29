CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CCLDP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
CareCloud Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ CCLDP opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
