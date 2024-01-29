CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

CareCloud Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

