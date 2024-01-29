CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
CareCloud Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.
About CareCloud
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.