Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $13.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

CASY opened at $275.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $291.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.29.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

