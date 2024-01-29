Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.33.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $377.07 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

