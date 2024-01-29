China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Up 57.1% in January

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Green Agriculture in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGA

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.