Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,285.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 903,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 0.1 %

Comerica stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Read Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.