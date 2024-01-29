ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 15.6% in January

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 289,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CNOB stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

