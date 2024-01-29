Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,188 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $899,771.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,026,184.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY opened at $288.63 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.29 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

