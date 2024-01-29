Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,657 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

