Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $84.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

