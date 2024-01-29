Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $84.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.