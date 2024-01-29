Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.89 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

