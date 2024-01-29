Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,148 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $208.55 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $212.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

