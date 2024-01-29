Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 616,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

CTVA opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

