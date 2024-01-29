Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.92. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.31.

Several brokerages have commented on CRR.UN. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

