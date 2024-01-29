Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.92. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRR.UN. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

