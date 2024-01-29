Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Plans $0.43 Dividend

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. Crystal Valley Financial has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $74.00.
About Crystal Valley Financial
