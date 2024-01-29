Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Plans $0.43 Dividend

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

Shares of Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. Crystal Valley Financial has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $74.00.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

