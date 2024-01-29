Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CULL opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Cullman Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 19.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

In related news, CEO John A. Riley III acquired 6,980 shares of Cullman Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,684.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 233,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,238.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

