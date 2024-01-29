CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CXApp Trading Down 2.3 %

CXApp stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. CXApp has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CXApp during the second quarter worth $580,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CXApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in CXApp by 796.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 358,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 318,695 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CXApp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 639,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 577,124 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CXApp in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

