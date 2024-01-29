DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 919,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

DRIO opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 136.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

About DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter worth $3,968,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 729.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 429,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 25.3% in the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 258,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 32.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

