DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 792.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

