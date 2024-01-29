DEI (DEI) One Day Volume Hits $44.58

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. DEI has a market capitalization of $152.10 million and approximately $44.58 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00159774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

