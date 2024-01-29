Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DSGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Design Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $2.35 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.65.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Design Therapeutics
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Marriott International is the juggernaut that keeps growing
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- SoFi stock to have huge earnings growth, markets like the story
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.