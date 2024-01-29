DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 545,600 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Insider Transactions at DMC Global
In related news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 50.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 76,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in DMC Global by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on BOOM
DMC Global Trading Down 0.2 %
DMC Global stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DMC Global has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
About DMC Global
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DMC Global
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.