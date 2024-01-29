DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

View Our Latest Report on DOCU

DocuSign Trading Up 0.3 %

DOCU stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.