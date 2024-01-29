Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 15th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

DGICA opened at $14.91 on Monday. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $495.76 million, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $235.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Donegal Group by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGICA. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

