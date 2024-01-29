eCash Hits One Day Volume of $4.83 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $605.34 million and $4.83 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.52 or 0.00558788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00168905 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020897 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,620,154,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,620,142,173,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.