Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.90 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $14.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 39.81 and a quick ratio of 39.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

