Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EARN opened at $6.19 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($1.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

