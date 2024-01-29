Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.