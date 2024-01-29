Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,238 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

