Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Up 54.7% in January

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Esprit Price Performance

ESPGY stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Esprit has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

