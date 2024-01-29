EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of EuroDry stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts predict that EuroDry will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.
