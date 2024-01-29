EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 904 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.