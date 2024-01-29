EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.80 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

