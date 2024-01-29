EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $146.14 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

