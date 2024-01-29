EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.
VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.36 on Monday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.
VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
