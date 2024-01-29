EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 297.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 751.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $8,847,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $38,639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 120.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $227.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,767. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.