EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

