EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

