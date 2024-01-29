Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.