Fastenal (FAST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on February 29th

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Fastenal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,417,000 after buying an additional 287,150 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 12.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 637.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $1,782,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

