Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Ferrari by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 1.4 %

Ferrari stock opened at $340.17 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $246.51 and a fifty-two week high of $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.