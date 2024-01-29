Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

