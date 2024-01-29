First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 5.5 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,490.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,539.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,426.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,397.72.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.57 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

