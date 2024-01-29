First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after buying an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 17.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,842,000 after buying an additional 1,561,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after buying an additional 2,359,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.40.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

