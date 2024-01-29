FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $138,188,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 155.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,550,000 after buying an additional 1,275,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.