Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FELE opened at $95.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

