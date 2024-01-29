Genesis Energy, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Price Performance

GEL stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 2.08. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEL

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.