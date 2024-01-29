Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Genpact worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 438.3% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 0.4 %

Genpact stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

